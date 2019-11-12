Ups and Downs for Cool Racing in China

10 Nov 2019
The third round of the FIA World Endurance Championship started on high notes for the Cool Racing Team. They arrived in China with a strong determination, Alexandre Coigny and Antonin Borga knew from the start that they would need some time to discover the track that they had only tested on simulator. But thanks to Nicolas Lapierre's great experience and strong advises, both Swiss drivers adapted quick to the new circuit.

In both Free Practice 1 & 2, ORECA #42 set the overall best LMP2 laps.

The drivers continued to work hard on the track during third Free Practice on Saturday morning before heading to the Qualification in the afternoon. One that will stay in every team member's mind for the a long time.

As usual, Nicolas and Antonin shared the qualifying duty in Shanghai, and while Nico set a fantastic 1:48.089 chrono - which is also the overall best LMP2 lap time on this circuit - Antonin did not relax and put all his energy into this qualifying. In the end, with a very good 1:49.210 lap time from Antonin, meaning a 1:48.649 average qualifying chrono, our drivers took their first WEC pole position, while it's only their third race in the world championship.

 

ANA42 took the start from third row (6th overall and 1st LMP2). Antonin brilliantly managed not only to keep his position in the first lap, but also to not make any mistake while in the middle of the field, until #37 DC Racing passed him to take the lead in the category. Behind him and hunted down by #36 Signatech Alpine (A. Negrao) and the second DC Racing of A. Davidson, Antonin did not leave anything to chance, fighting hard. An electrical problem ended prematurely the race of the team. ANA42 does not score any points in Shanghai, as it did not meet the chequered flag.

 

