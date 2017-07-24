Trevor Noles Impresses at Lucas Oil Raceway with Mason Mitchell Motorsports

No driver in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards garage turned more heads last Friday evening at the Lucas Oil Raceway than rookie Trevor Noles. Noles made his ARCA Racing debut with Mason Mitchell Motorsports (MMM). The 21-year-old got up to speed quickly in practice timing in seventh quick and proved to be a factor in the race. He qualified his No. 78 Kinetico Home Water Systems Chevrolet in the fifth spot for the 200-lap event. The late model driver worked his way as high as second during the race and was running third when an engine issue force him down pit-road on lap 122. Noles returned to the race four laps down.

Unfortunately, he returned to pit-road on lap 137 this time for good as the engine issue ended his night. The No. 78 finished in the 21st position.

“This was an amazing experience,” Noles stated after his ARCA debut. “These MMM guys helped me get up to speed quickly in practice. We qualified fifth and in the race, I felt like we honestly had a top three car. Our car was great on the bottom of the track. We really played restarts into our favor all evening long. Unfortunately, we had an issue that put us out of the race with 63 laps to go. I want to thank MMM for the opportunity, Kinetico Home Water Systems and my friends and family. Without them this opportunity wouldn’t have been possible. Everyone knows we were in the show tonight.”

When the green flag waved on the second half of the 2017 season Friday evening, Noles and the No. 78 would work in a groove and slid into the seventh position. The No. 78 would sit in seventh until his first pit-stop of the evening at lap 60. The team elected for two General Tires and sent the No. 78 back to the track in the fifth position.

When the green waved on lap 64 Noles wasted no time taking the fourth position from Sheldon Creed. One lap later he made a daring pass to slide into the runner-up position.

Noles would continue to race among the leaders until an unscheduled pit-stop forced him down pit-road at lap 122. Noles would rejoin the field four laps down. The No. 78 come down pit-road again at lap 137 this time ending their night.

The No. 78 would finish in the 21st position in the Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200.

It’s another quick turnaround for MMM as the team will get ready for the second visit to the Pocono Raceway Friday afternoon in the ModSpace 150. Last month, Michael Self paced the No. 28 machine to a third-place finish. Teammate Kyle Weatherman finish in the 16th spot.

MMM PR