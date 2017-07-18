Todd Gilliland parked his No. 16 NAPA Auto Parts Toyota for Bill McAnally Racing into victory lane on Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Gilliland, a 17-year old rising NASCAR star, started third on the leaderboard and led 63 of the 70 circuits.

The victory marks Gilliland’s second NASCAR K&N Pro Series East victory of the season through nine completed races. Not only has he won twice in the K&N East division this season, but also took his No. 16 Toyota to victory lane four times in the K&N West division.

Since 2015, Gilliland holds 14 victories, 27 top five, and 36 top 10 finishes in both K&N East and West divisions.

Chase Purdy left New Hampshire Motor Speedway with the runner-up position. Purdy started on the pole and led seven laps in the United Services 70. The 17-year old was the highest finishing rookie and now holds three top five and five top 10 finishes through nine starts.

Ronnie Bassett Jr. rounded out the top three finishers in Saturday’s event. Bassett, making his 48th career K&N Pro Series East start, started the afternoon in second. The 21-year old driver scored his second consecutive top-three finish.

Points leader Harrison Burton finished right where he started in the No. 12 DEX Imaging Toyota in fourth. Burton, son of broadcaster and former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Jeff Burton, holds four K&N East victories through nine races.

That total also includes eight top five and nine top 10 finishes.

Top 10 results:

POS DRIVER 1 Todd Gilliland 2 Chase Purdy* 3 Ronnie Bassett Jr. 4 Harrison Burton 5 Sheldon Creed* 6 Tyler Dippel 7 Ruben Garcia Jr. 8 Ronnie Bassett 9 Trey Hutchens 10 Brandon Oakley*

K&N East standings after nine races:

POS DRIVER BEHIND 1 Harrison Burton LEADER 2 Todd Gilliland -14 3 Chase Purdy -52 4 Ronnie Bassett Jr. -56 5 Ruben Garcia Jr. -66 6 Chase Cabre -75 7 Jay Beasley -87 8 Dillon Bassett -96 9 Hunter Baize -104 10 Tyler Dippel -104

The series will head to Iowa Speedway on July 28 for the Casey’s General Store 150. It will be the only combination race of the season between the K&N East and West. You can follow live coverage of the race on NASCARHomeTracks.com.

The United Services 70 from New Hampshire will air on NBCSN at 6:00 p.m. ET. on Thursday, July 20.