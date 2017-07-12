MDM Motorsports NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Preview: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE) is preparing for its third race in as many weeks. This weekend, the series heads to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway located in Loudon, N.H., for the running of the United Site Services 70. MDM Motorsports will field three entries in the marquee NKNPSE event on Saturday.

Leading the charge for the MDM Motorsports will be current NKNPSE points leader, Harrison Burton. Last weekend, he scored his fourth NKNPSE win of the season at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park located in Thompson, Conn. Rejoining Burton in the NKNPSE this weekend is Sheldon Creed and Vinnie Miller.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway, the site of the United Site Services 70, is a premier motorsports venue located in Loudon, N.H. The 1.058-mile speedway, nicknamed the "Magic Mile" has hosted NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series (MENCS) events since 1993.

Harrison Burton, driver of the Ruud No. 12... Burton enters the United Site Services 70 as the NKNPSE points leader. The 16-year-old Huntersville, N.C., native has tallied a series-leading four victories this season. Burton will make his second career start at the Magic Mile. He finished seventh in last year's event. His father, Jeff Burton, has four career MENCS victories at the speedway.

Burton on New Hampshire: "I enjoyed the race at New Hampshire last season. It was one of our strongest runs last year. This season, we've had some really fast cars. The MDM Motorsports guys are doing a great job. To go back to New Hampshire knowing we have a shot to win is extremely exciting. Right now, racing is a ton of fun."

Sheldon Creed, driver of the United Rentals No. 40... Creed will make the trip to the Magic Mile coming off a career best ARCA Racing Series (ARS) Presented by Menards finish of third at Iowa Speedway located in Newton, Iowa on Saturday, July 8. The two-time Speed Energy Stadium Super Truck Champion finished ninth in his last NASCAR K&N Pro Series event at Sonoma Raceway located in Sonoma, Calif., on Saturday, June 24.

Creed on New Hampshire: "It will be a new challenge for me headed to New Hampshire. Having someone like Lorin (Rainer, spotter) spotting for me at such a tricky track will be a big help. We've had incredible speed this year, and I feel like the results are starting to show that. We'll continue to work hard with an eye on victory lane."

Vinnie Miller, driver of the Master Mfg. Inc., No. 41... Miller will make his second New Hampshire Motor Speedway start this weekend. Unfortunately, his first start at the Magic Mile, driving a late model, didn't end well. However, that experience will help the Michigan driver get up to speed quickly in what has been a great rookie season with MDM Motorsports thus far. Last weekend, Miller scored his sixth straight top-10 finish between the NKNPSE and the ARS.

Miller on New Hampshire: "I've raced at New Hampshire before and it is a track that I enjoy. Going there with a team capable of winning the race like MDM Motorsports is really exciting. My crew chief, Jamie (Jones) and the rest of my MDM Motorsports team have been giving me really fast Toyota's this season. I'm expecting another solid weekend of learning, improving and having fun. I can't thank Master Mfg. Inc., enough for the support."

The United Site Services 70 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET. The race will air on NBCSN on Thursday, July 20, at 6 p.m. ET

MDM Motorsports PR