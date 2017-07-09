Gilliland Finishes 2nd With Strong Run At Thompson

Todd Gilliland turned in a strong performance with a runner-up finish in NASCAR K&N Pro Series East action at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Saturday, as past series competitors were honored with a special throwback event.

Gilliland – in the Bill McAnally Racing No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota Camry – led a race-high 58 laps in the NASCAR Busch North Throwback 100, before taking second in the race that marked the return of the series to the historic .625-mile Connecticut track.

The 17-year-old from Sherrills Ford, North Carolina started on the front row, after qualifying second in time trials earlier in the day. He charged into the lead on Lap 16 and remained there until eventual race winner Harrison Burton got by on Lap 75.

“We had a strong NAPA Toyota tonight,” said Gilliland, a NASCAR Next driver. “We got out front early and led a lot of laps, but the (No.) 12 car got by us. He had more drive off and pulled away.”

The top two cars crossed the finish line about three seconds ahead of the third-place car.

With his finish, Gilliland remains second in the championship standings – 22 points out of first. He has one win, five top-five, and eight top-10 finishes in eight races this season.

For this special throwback event, BMR’s No. 16 NAPA Toyota honored the late Stub Fadden, a New England driver whose family left a rich legacy in the K&N East. Fadden, who had won multiple championships at several tracks in the region, teamed with his grandson, Mike Olsen, in the K&N East.

Saturday’s race also featured special pit tours by BMR for VIP guests of NAPA Boston and NAPA Connecticut, along with guests from a promotion with NGK Spark Plugs. During their tour, they also met with Gilliland and team owner Bill McAnally.

The NASCAR Busch North Throwback 100, the 28th visit by the series to Thompson Speedway, is scheduled to be televised on NBCSN on July 13 at 6 p.m. ET. It was the eighth event on a 14-race series schedule.

The next event for the K&N East will be the United Site Services 70 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on Saturday, July 15.

BMR PR