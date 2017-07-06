MDM Motorsports ARCA Racing Series Preview: Iowa Speedway

Iowa Speedway located in Newton, Iowa is the site of Saturday's ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards (ARS) Fans With Benefits 150. Two-time SPEED Energy Stadium Super Trucks Champion Sheldon Creed rejoins MDM Motorsports this weekend, alongside teammate Vinnie Miller.

MDM Motorsports has scored two ARS victories this season. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) regular Justin Haley scored the victory in the General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway located in Lincoln, Ala on May 6. Current NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE) point's leader Harrison Burton won at Toledo Speedway located in Toledo, Ohio on May 21. In last season's ARS race at Iowa Speedway, Burton, driving a MDM Motorsports entry, finished third.

Iowa Speedway is a 7/8-mile speedway designed by NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace. In addition to hosting ARS events, the speedway host NKNPSE events, NCWTS events, NASCAR XFINITY Series events and Verizon IndyCar events.

Sheldon Creed, driver of the United Rentals No. 12... Alpine, Calif., native Creed will make his Iowa Speedway debut in Saturday's Fans With Benefits 150. He scored his ARS season-best finish of sixth in the Music City 200 at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville on April 8. The 19-year-old driver has six SPEED Energy Stadium Super Trucks wins this season. He looks to score his first career ARS win at Iowa Speedway driving the No. 12 Davey Allison Throwback United Rentals Toyota for MDM Motorsports.

Creed on Iowa: "Iowa will be another new track for me. I'm looking forward to piloting the No. 12 United Rentals Toyota this weekend. I've heard so many great things about Iowa. I think it will be a great race."

Vinnie Miller, driver of the Master Mfg. Inc. No 41... Miller will make his first trip to Iowa Speedway looking for his sixth straight top-10 this season between the NKNPSE and ARS. He led his first-career ARS laps in the Corrigan Oil 200 at Michigan International Speedway located in Brooklyn, Mich., on June 16. He went on to finish 10th in that event after contact with another competitor battling for the lead sent him into the wall.

Miller on Iowa: "It's been a solid rookie season so far. We're getting better and better each week and I think that's all you can ask for. The record of this MDM Motorsports team speaks for itself. They have been building some really fast cars and I'm ready to hop in my No. 41 Master Mfg. Inc., Toyota this weekend. I've heard good things about Iowa Speedway, and how well it races. As a driver, going to a track knowing you have multiple grooves to move around on and race is exciting. I think it will be a great race."

The Fans With Benefits 150 at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa is scheduled for July 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET live on MAVTV.

MDM PR