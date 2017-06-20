Majeski Two-for-Two; Leaves Michigan with Second Top-10 of Season

In his second race with Cunningham Motorsports, Roush Fenway Racing development driver Ty Majeski continued to turn heads…this time at Michigan International Speedway. The 22-year-old driver finished sixth in his first time at the 2-mile track in the Corrigan Oil 200 on Friday for his second top-10 finish of the season.

Majeski started the day in the sixth spot and quickly made moves to fall into the third position. When a caution came on lap 12, Majeski stopped on pit road for a fill-up on Sunoco race fuel and would line up fifth for the restart. For the next 30 laps, he drove his way into third, chasing down Cunningham teammate Dalton Sargeant in second until a cut tire would bring Majeski back down pit road under green. After going one lap down, another caution came out on lap 50, giving Majeski a chance to regain position by taking the wave around. Majeski wouldn’t hit pit road again until lap 60 to get four fresh General Tires and more fuel. Restarting from the 12th spot on lap 65, Majeski swiftly caught the leaders to finish the day in sixth.

“It wasn’t a bad day for this team,” said Majeski. “We had a fast No. 99 Cunningham Motorsports Ford Fusion throughout the day, but on one of those cautions later in the race, we must have run over some debris and it killed the radiator pan which is huge for downforce, so after that we just tried to do everything we could to get a good finish. We just need to work on the car a little bit, but overall, we’ll take a sixth-place finish and we’ll be ready to go later this year. Again, I can’t thank everyone at Cunningham, Ken Schrader Racing and Roush Fenway Racing enough for this opportunity and I’m really looking forward to getting back in September.”

After two successful back-to-back runs for Majeski, the 22-year-old will take a slight break from the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards until his return in September. Majeski will get back behind the wheel for the last three races of the season, starting with Chicagoland Speedway, followed by Kentucky Speedway and Kansas Speedway.

“We have a big break here so hopefully we can work on this car, make some improvements and get a little more speed into it,” said Majeski. “There are a lot of fast cars in the field for these ARCA races, but we’re right there with them and we have a few months to go back to the shop and really get ready for the last races of the year...I’m pretty optimistic.”

Majeski won’t be staying off the track, though, until his return in September. The Seymour, Wisc. native will be making his Xfinity debut at Iowa Speedway this weekend with hopes that he can bring some of his recent experiences from ARCA over to NASCAR.

“In these past two races I was able to pick up on a lot of things that I think will transfer over to Iowa,” said Majeski. “These races were supposed to give me experience with the little things – coming in and out of pit road, restarts, how to position your car in the air, things like that. I made some mistakes on pit road at Pocono, cleaned it up for Michigan and that was really encouraging for me. I think I learned a lot from these two races that I can apply this week.”

Cunningham Motorsports PR