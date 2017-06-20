Corrigan Oil 200 Mason Mitchell Motorsports Post-Race

For the third time during the 2017ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards season, Mason Mitchell Motorsports led the most laps in a race. The championship team turned in a dominating performance at the Michigan International Speedway with driver Kyle Weatherman in the Corrigan Oil 200 leading a race high 71 of the 100 laps. Unfortunately, Weatherman was forced to pit-road for an unscheduled stop with seven laps remaining and finished two laps down in 14th.

“We had a dominating racecar,” a dejected Kyle Weatherman stated. “It’s disappointing to lead the most laps and have nothing to show for it. These guys work so hard to build fast cars. General Tire brought a great tire here and it held up perfectly. We are determined as a team to turn our bad luck around. When we do, the wins will come. I am looking forward to heading to Iowa next month. It will be my 50th ARCA race and I’ve always raced well at Iowa.”

MMM has led the most laps at Daytona International Speedway, Fairgrounds Speedway and this weekend at the Michigan International Speedway.

Weatherman started from the fourth position and wasted no time as he moved into the runner-up position four laps in.

Weatherman inherited the lead when leader at the time Brandon Jones spun out resulting in the afternoon’s first yellow flag. Weatherman would lead the next 37 circuits around the 2.0-mile track.

Weatherman brought the No. 78 down pit-road at lap 48 right before the second yellow flag waved. Weatherman would cycle back through the field in the fifth positon.

It only took the No. 78 11 laps to work back into the top spot. Weatherman would hold the lead until seven laps remaining when he made an unscheduled stop and brought the No. 78 down pit-road. Weatherman crossed the stripe in 14th.

Late model driver Ryan Repko will make his ARCA debut next Friday evening at the Madison International Speedway in Madison, Wisconsin.

