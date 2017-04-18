MDM Motorsports NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Preview: Bristol Motor Speedway

Sheldon Creed and Vinnie Miller will rejoin teammate Harrison Burton in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE) this weekend in Saturday's Zombie Auto 150 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

MDM Motorsports has started the season strong with two poles and a win in the first two NKNPSE events this season. NASCAR NEXT Driver, Burton, is second in series point standings after two consecutive fourth-place finishes and a pole award to start the season. Miller will make his second NKNPSE start on Saturday. He finished 13th in his series debut on February 19, at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway. Creed will return to NKNPSE competition after an impressive sixth-place finish in the ARCA Racing Series Music City 200 at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (Tenn.) on April 8.

Harrison Burton, driver of the DEX Imaging No. 12... Burton makes the trip to Bristol Motor Speedway after starting the NKNPSE season off with two fourth-place finishes. He currently sits second in the series point standings in his bid for the 2017 NKNPSE Championship. Burton scored his first career 21 Means 21 Pole Award at Bristol Motor Speedway last season before having his night cut short with engine failure.

Harrison Burton on Bristol Motor Speedway: "I'm looking forward to getting back to Bristol this weekend. We won the pole at this race last year. Hopefully we can duplicate that performance, and back it up with another great run. This MDM Motorsports team has been working extremely hard. It should be a great race."

Sheldon Creed, driver of the A.M. Ortega Construction No. 40... Creed will return to NKNPSE competition this weekend after last racing in the ARCA series at Fairground Speedway Nashville two weeks ago. This will mark his first career start at the historic half-mile Speedway in Bristol, Tenn.

Sheldon Creed on Bristol Motor Speedway: "I've never been to Bristol before but I've watched NASCAR races from there for years, so I'm really excited to race there myself. I'm sure my learning curve will be as steep as the banking, but I've been learning the track on iRacing and I'm sure MDM will give me a really strong AM Ortega/United Rentals Toyota to work with, so I'm feeling pretty confident going into the weekend."

Vinnie Miller, driver of the Master Mfg. Inc. No. 41... Miller will be making his Bristol Motor Speedway debut in his second career NKNPSE start on Saturday. He will be returning to the seat of his No. 41 Master Mfg. Inc., Toyota Camry looking to score his first top-10 finish of the season.

Vinnie Miller on Bristol Motor Speedway: "I'm so excited to go to Bristol this weekend in the No. 41 Master Mfg., Inc. MDM Motorsports car. Since I was seven years old, I've wanted to race there, and it is a dream come true racing this weekend in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. I know I'll have a fast car prepared by Jamie (Jones) and the team. From the performance we had at New Smyrna, I'm confident, if I keep my tires under it a little more, I can come home with at top finish for MDM Motorsports and Master Mfg., Inc."

The NKNPSE Zombie Auto 150 at Bristol Motor Speedway is scheduled for 4 p.m., ET on Saturday, April 22. The race is scheduled to air on NBCSN, on April 27 at 11 p.m., ET.

MDM Motorsports PR