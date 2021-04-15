2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Coverage on SiriusXM

SiriusXM today announced its season-long coverage for the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES® season, featuring live broadcasts of every race all season long, as well as shows and podcasts hosted by active drivers.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES season begins with the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama on Sunday, April 18 (3:00 pm ET). SiriusXM listeners will have access to the live call of this race and every one of the 17 events on the INDYCAR calendar, from the green flag through the finish, including the Indianapolis 500 on May 30. SiriusXM listeners will also get coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying sessions the day before each race.

Race broadcasts will be available to subscribers nationwide on the SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation channel, available on SiriusXM radios (channel 205) and on the SiriusXM app. For a schedule of races go to: SiriusXM.com/IndySeries.

2004 series champion Tony Kanaan will host SiriusXM’s exclusive INDYCAR show, Brick by Brick, with veteran motorsports broadcaster Jack Arute throughout the season. Brick by Brick airs every Wednesday (7:00-8:00 pm ET) on the NBC Sports Audio channel (SiriusXM channel 211). Kanaan retired as a primary driver after last season and will run a part-time schedule driving the No. 48 Dallara Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing in 2021.

INDYCAR fans can also tune in to the podcast Off Track with Hinch & Rossi, hosted by Andretti Autosport teammates James Hinchcliffe and Alexander Rossi. New episodes of Off Track with Hinch & Rossi debut weekly and can be heard on the SiriusXM app, Pandora and Stitcher. The podcast will also air on race days on SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (channel 205).

In addition to NTT INDYCAR SERIES races, SiriusXM will also air Indy Lights races throughout the course of the season. Indy Lights is the final step in the Road to Indy driver development series, which features some of the world’s best young open-wheel drivers and has produced many of the stars in INDYCAR today.

SXM PR