John Hunter Nemechek Dominates to Win at Richmond

What does it mean to be a two-time winner this season?

“It’s just so special. Just thankful for all my guys here. They are awesome and gave me one heck of a Safeway Toyota Tundra. Just can’t thank all of our partners enough for believing in me — Kyle (Busch, team owner) and everybody. I know he tried getting me there at the end and this is the third time we’ve raced against each other this year and I’m one up on him so far in his own equipment so that’s nice. Just super thankful, super blessed. Actually, this trophy and flag, before I walked out of the motorhome, Taylor (Nemechek, wife) said you brought me home a trophy from Vegas now this is Aspen’s first race so bring her one. We did it.”

What did you think of the aerodynamics of the truck during the race, and did you have to chase it during the race?