Cory Roper – No. 04 Preferred Industrial Contractors- Carquest Auto Parts Ford F-150 Preview Toyota Care 250 at Richmond Raceway

No. 04 Preferred Industrial Contractors- CarQuest Auto Parts News and Notes

· Short Track Racing at Richmond: Cory Roper will make his first Camping World Truck Series start at Richmond Raceway in the No. 04 Preferred Industrial Contractors- CarQuest Auto Parts Ford F-150 for Roper Racing.

· Preferred Industrial Contractors- CarQuest Auto Parts: Roper will be carrying Preferred Industrial Contractors and CarQuest Auto Parts on his truck this weekend at Richmond Raceway. Roper is the President of Preferred Industrial Contractors.

· Points: Roper comes into Richmond 29th in the Camping World Truck Series standings.

· Race Info: The Toyota Care 250 at Richmond Raceway will begin at 1:30 p.m. EST on Saturday April 17th, 2021. The race will have live coverage on FS1, Sirius XM Radio Ch. 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Driver’s Seat

Cory Roper: “I’m really looking forward to going to Richmond for the first time with the Preferred Industrial Contractors - Carquest Auto Parts F150. Shane Whitbeck and the guys have built a great truck to go to Richmond and we’re going to try some different things on the setup that we believe will do great at this type of racing. My goal for Roper Racing is to have another good finish after coming off a 5th Place finish at Bristol with Chase Briscoe and another great points weekend.”

From the Pit Box

Shane Whitbeck: “This is our first time racing at Richmond with Cory. Our main objectives are to get him seat time and run laps. He’s been spending time on the simulator and feels confident. We should battle to stay on the lead lap. This is really the first true short track race of the season after running Bristol on dirt. It shows the range of the Truck Series and makes for a really entertaining season.”

Roper Racing PR