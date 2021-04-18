Chandler Smith Earns Season-Best Fourth-Place Finish at Richmond

The over-the-wall crew put together a speedy four-tire and fuel stop between stages that allowed Smith to exit pit road sixth. He started the Final Stage from the inside of the fourth row on Lap 150.

Smith would spend the first half of the final stanza at the back half of the top 10 but was posting lap times as fast as the top trucks. When a two-truck accident slowed the field on lap 167 with Smith in the 12 th position, the top-11 trucks remained on the track, but Stockman summoned the JBL Tundra to pit road, knowing that his driver could produced a solid finish given track position.

After getting four fresh tires, a wedge adjustment and a full tank of fuel, the Georgia native lined up on the outside of the 10 th row for the ensuing restart.

When the 10 th caution of the event slowed the field on Lap 196, the majority of the top 10 hit pit road for their final set of Goodyear tires, leaving Smith on the inside of row two for the Lap-207 restart.

Shortly after leader Matt Crafton crossed the start-finish line, Smith dove to his inside as they entered Turn One. Crafton washed up the track into his teammate Johnny Sauter allowing the JBL Tundra to clear the ThorSport Tundras as the field went down the backstretch.

Smith had distanced himself by nearly a second on the field when the caution came out with 37 laps remaining.

Smith elected the inside of the front row for the ensuing restart, which came with 29 laps remaining. Smith was able to fire off strong and maintained the lead until Nemechek worked his way around him with 17 circuits remaining.

Smith faded a few more positions as his tires were used up but managed a season-best fourth-place result.