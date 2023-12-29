Ty Dillon Named 2024 Full-Time NASCAR Truck Series Driver for Rackley W.A.R.

Rackley W.A.R. announced today that Ty Dillon will take over the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Company and W.A.R. Shocks Chevrolet Silverado full-time in the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series (NCTS), beginning with the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway in February.

“We are excited to announce Ty Dillon as the driver for Rackley W.A.R. in the NASCAR Truck Series.” President and Chief Operating Officer Willie Allen said. “Ty's exceptional talent is a perfect fit for our team as we elevate our engineering and technological capabilities to new heights.”

In just its third season, the organization made its first playoff appearance in 2023, scoring 13 top 10s and ending the year ninth in owner points.

“We're investing in cutting-edge technology and innovative engineering to ensure Ty has one the most competitive trucks on the track,” Allen continued. “This season marks a new chapter for our team. We're ready to showcase our progress and for a championship run. We look forward to making this season the new benchmark in our racing history.”

As part of the agreement with Dillon, it was also announced that Rackley Roofing Company, Inc. is returning to the team as a primary sponsor and has committed to 16 races for the 2024 race season. New partners will be announced as those conversations continue and new opportunities develop.

"Racing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series is extremely competitive. Over these last three years, we have learned a ton of what to do and what not to do,” Rackley W.A.R. Chief Executive Officer Curtis Sutton said. “I believe we have put a team together with Ty Dillon behind the wheel of the No. 25 Chevrolet Silverado, where great things are in store in 2024 for this team, our sponsors and everyone who supports this organization, including Chevrolet Motorsports."

The 2024 season marks Dillon’s first racing full-time in the Truck Series since 2013 when he finished runner-up in the championship standings.

“I’m excited to go back to the Truck Series and compete in the series that got it all started for me,” Dillon said. “I have a lot of good memories from earlier in my career with winning races and poles, and our goal is to create more this season. Rackley W.A.R. has built a solid foundation and it’s an honor to be a part of taking them to the winning level they want to be at. I’m very appreciative of this opportunity and ready to get started in Daytona.”

The 31-year-old made his Truck Series debut in 2011 at Kentucky Speedway with an 18th-place finish. In two other starts that year, he finished third and sixth at Texas Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway. In that same season, Dillon raced full-time in the ARCA Menards Series, winning seven times ahead of winning the championship by 340 points over Chris Buescher.

The following year, he moved full-time to the Truck Series where he finished an impressive ninth in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. In his first full-time season in the series, Dillon scored seven top fives and 17 top 10s, including a win at Atlanta Motor Speedway where he started on the pole. He ended up fourth in the championship standings and took home Rookie of the Year honors in 2012.

In the time since he last raced full-time in the series, Dillon made a combined 402 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup series.

In the Xfinity Series, Dillon compiled 34 top fives and 92 top 10s, including a victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2014. He snagged a career-best third-place result in the championship standings in 2015. Meanwhile, on the Cup Series side, he holds two stage wins and seven top 10s, including a career-high third place run at Talladega Superspeedway in 2020.

In a combined 58 Truck Series starts, including two full-time seasons before moving to the Xfinity Series, Dillon boasts three wins, 20 top fives and 36 top 10s.

The NCTS makes its 2024 debut at Daytona International Speedway for the NextEra Energy 250 on Friday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcast live on FS1.

