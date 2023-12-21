William Sawalich Expands Tricon Truck Slate in 2024

TRICON Garage (TRICON) announced today that William Sawalich will return to its NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) lineup behind the wheel of the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro in 2024.

The 17-year-old Toyota development driver had a banner year in 2023, capturing seven victories across the ARCA Menards Series platform and claiming the ARCA East crown. In his Truck Series debut at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Sawalich became the third-youngest driver to score a top-10 in series history at 16 years, 6 months and 12 days. Competing in a total of six NCTS races, he tallied three top-10 finishes including a best finish of sixth at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP).

“I am excited to be back with the No. 1 team in 2024,” said Sawalich. “We were super consistent this past season and I am looking forward to repeating that with my group of guys. I am confident it will be another successful year with TRICON.”

Sawalich will expand his schedule to feature nine NCTS events in 2024 with his first pair of races at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and Martinsville Speedway. He will take an eight-race stretch away from the Truck Series and rejoin the team for an ambitious second half of the season running seven of the final nine scheduled races including IRP, Richmond (Va.) Raceway, the Milwaukee Mile, return trips to Bristol and Martinsville, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.

The No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro will feature Starkey and its SoundGear line of products for the Minnesota native’s races. Starkey, a global leader in hearing technology, engineers and manufactures SoundGear products to provide digital sound enhancement that delivers superior environmental awareness while placing a premium on hearing protection.

