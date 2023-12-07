MHR Welcomes Tyler Ankrum for 2024 NCTS Effort

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing announced today that Tyler Ankrum will join the team’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) lineup in 2024. Ankrum will pilot the newly renumbered No. 18 Chevrolet Silverado RST and will be led by veteran crew chief Mark Hillman. The San Bernardino, Calif. driver will carry the familiar LIUNA colors on board his Chevrolet for 21 of the 23 NCTS races. LIUNA, the Laborers’ International Union of North America, are on the forefront of the construction industry, a powerhouse of more than 530,000 members who are proud to build the United States and Canada.

Additionally, Ullico (The Union Labor Life Insurance Company) , a champion for the American worker and the only labor-owned insurance and investment company, will adorn Ankrum’s No. 18 Chevrolet as the primary partner for two races.

Ankrum brings additional NCTS playoff experience to the MHR stable as he qualified for the seven-race championship chase in 2019 and 2020.

“Joining MHR for 2024 is an exciting next step for me and a great opportunity,” Ankrum said. “Both teams showed a ton of speed and versatility in 2023, and the results were there to show for it. I’m looking forward to working with Mark (Hillman) and his team and looking forward to being teammates with Christian (Eckes), Jack (Wood), and Daniel (Dye). I want to get back to the playoffs and I know the potential is there at MHR to accomplish that next year.”

“We’re really glad to have Tyler join the team as we continue to grow in 2024,” team owner Bill McAnally said. “Tyler has shown he can get the job done at this level, and we want to get him back in the playoffs and be a strong contender this year. Surrounding him with Mark (Hillman) and the No. 35 team from last season will be a great fit for Tyler and we’re excited he’s joining our expanding program.”

Ankrum will make his first start with MHR in the No. 18 LIUNA Chevrolet Silverado RST in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 16th.