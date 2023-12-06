MHR Tabs Jack Wood for Double Duty

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing (MHR) announced today that the organization has tabbed Jack Wood for a double-duty season in 2024. The 23-year-old from Loomis, Calif. will pursue the ARCA Menards Series West (AMSW) championship piloting the Bill McAnally Racing (BMR) No. 16 NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet SS based in Roseville, Calif. Wood will also tackle a 14-race slate in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) behind the wheel of the No. 91 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

Kevin Bellicourt, a veteran of the NCTS and NASCAR Cup Series, will crew chief Wood in both series and spearhead both efforts. Wood’s support system will also include Eric Holmes, a former BMR driver and three-time AMSW champion. Holmes will serve as a driver coach and spot for Wood in all AMSW and NCTS races.

Wood has 48 NCTS starts under his belt, all of which came behind the wheel of a Chevrolet, but he’ll make his make his first bid for the AMSW title in 2024. In 2023, Wood captured two top-five finishes in three AMSW starts and appeared in 13 NCTS races.

“The opportunity to race for a championship with BMR and NAPA Auto Care is definitely exciting,” Wood said. “It’s a great chance to reestablish myself in the West series, focus on racing for a title and continuing to compete on the Truck side also. Having Kevin (Bellicourt) with me in both series is going to be a huge help to build consistency and I’m looking forward to balancing both programs next season.”

“Having Jack join our Truck Series program is a big addition, and I’m excited to see him compete for a championship in the NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet out west,” team owner, Bill McAnally said. “We want to get back to victory lane in the ARCA West Series and Jack will give us a great chance to chase our 12th championship. He never got to compete for a regional title, and I think the opportunity for him to do that will help him gain confidence and experience. It will also help grow the No. 91 team with Kevin (Bellicourt) into a contender in the Truck Series.”

Wood’s NCTS schedule will start with the first two races at Daytona International Speedway (February 16th) and Atlanta Motor Speedway (February 24). Further NCTS races for Wood will be determined after the AMSW schedule is released.