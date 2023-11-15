ThorSport Racing Adds Jake Garcia to its 2024 Lineup

ThorSport Racing announces Jake Garcia to its 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series driver lineup, with Quanta Services onboard his Ford F-150.

Garcia is coming off his rookie season in the Truck Series where he tallied three top-five, and nine top-10 finishes in 22 races.

“To have the chance to race for a championship organization like ThorSport Racing is huge for me,” said Garcia. “I’m extremely excited for this opportunity and cannot wait to get the 2024 season started.”

The Georgia native’s racing career started in quarter midgets at the age of five where he moved up the ranks competing in Allison Legacy, USAC Eastern Midget Series, Pro Late Model and Super Late Model Series.

Garcia’s accomplishments include the 2021 Southern Super Series Champion becoming the youngest driver to do so. Five Flags Speedway Super Late Model track champion in 2021, the 2020 Southern Super Series Rookie of the Year, and the 2019 Five Flags Super Pro Late Model track champion.

Quanta Services has built the largest skilled-labor force in North America by uniting over 200 operating companies to tackle the most complex infrastructure challenges in the world. The company operates in a regional structure to marshal its global resources seamlessly and efficiently in the local interest of its customers.

ThorSport PR