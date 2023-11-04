Wood Gets Knotted Up in Late-Race Accident While Running in Top 10

Jack Wood started the Craftsman 150 from the seventh position on Friday night in the Rubbin’ is Racing Silverado. Wood dealt with a tight truck for most of the opening stage. Spotter Tab Boyd let Wood know that the team would free the truck up at the conclusion of the stage. Coming to the start of Stage Two, Wood relayed to the team that the truck was running a bit hot. Crew chief Brian Pattie told Wood that the cooler he kept the truck on the restarts, the better it would be. On lap 122, Wood received a penalty for speeding on pit road which set him back, but he was able to fight his way back into the top 10 amidst several late cautions. On the second overtime attempt, the No. 38 of Zane Smith and the No. 99 of Ben Rhodes collided and collected the Rubbin’ is Racing Chevrolet. This ended the California driver’s night in the final race for KBM and relegated the No. 51 team to a 27th-place finish.