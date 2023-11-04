NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series - Championship Fast Facts - Phoenix

Ben Rhodes has won his second NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship becoming the fifth driver in series history to win multiple titles; joining NASCAR Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday Jr. (2009, ’07, ’98, ‘96), Jack Sprague (2001, ’99, ’97), Todd Bodine (2010, ’06) and his ThorSport Racing teammate Matt Crafton (2013, 2014,

2019).

Rhodes is one of 20 different drivers to win the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship all-time.

Rhodes finished fifth the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck season finale at Phoenix Raceway to win the title.

Rhodes finished the 2023 season with 23 starts, one win, seven top fives and 14 top 10s.

During the Playoffs this season, Rhodes has posted three top fives and four top 10s in seven starts.

Rhodes, from Louisville, Kentucky, is the first and only NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion from the state of Kentucky.

Owner Champion: Duke and Rhonda Thorson, ThorSport Racing

This is ThorSport Racing’s fifth all-time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series driver championship (Matt Crafton,

2013, 2014, 2019; Ben Rhodes, 2021, 2023) – the most driver titles by an organization in the series all-time.

This is ThorSport Racing’s second NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series owner championship (2021, 2023).

ThorSport Racing is one of 16 different organizations to win NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series owner championship.

ThorSport Racing has posted 28 wins in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series among seven different drivers

– Terry Cook, Matt Crafton, Johnny Sauter, Ben Rhodes, Chase Briscoe, Joey Logano and Ty Majeski.

Owners Duke and Rhonda Thorson fielded their first truck in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with driver

Terry Cook at the Milwaukee Mile Speedway on July 6, 1996.

Crew Chief Champion: Rich Lushes

This is Rich Lushes’ second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship (2012, 2023) – both with driver Ben Rhodes.

Lushes is one of 23 different crew chiefs to win a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship, and the sixth different crew chief to win multiple titles; joining Carl Joiner (2013, 2014, 2019), Dennis Connor (1997, 1999,

2001), Mike Hillman Jr. (2006, 2010), Rick Ren (2007, 2009) and Ryan ‘Rudy’ Fugle (2015, 2017).

Lushes has three career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series victories – all with driver Ben Rhodes.