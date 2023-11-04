Transcript: Christian Eckes - Victory Lane Interview - Phoenix Raceway

Q. I talked to you earlier today and I asked you if you were at peace from Miami and you said not at all. You said the goal was to win this race tonight and you have done it. When you look at that trophy does that alleviate any of what happened in Miami?

CHRISTIAN ECKES: I think it makes it worse. Yeah, that one is going to sting. It still stings. It's awesome to win. It's always awesome to win, especially with our great partners. But to come short of the goal of winning a championship and being able to come and win the final race find of stinks for sure.

It is what it is now, and we can always look back and Monday morning quarterback it and say that we could be champions, but at the end of the day we aren't, and at the end of the day I'm also really proud of the whole 99 group. That was my team last year at ThorSport for the most part with a few different pieces.

Super proud of them, and yeah, it is what it is.

NASCAR PR