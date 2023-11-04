Transcript: Ben Rhodes - Frontstretch Interview - Phoenix Raceway

Q. Ben, so many places and so many things we need to talk about from tonight, but first, two-time champion Ben Rhodes; how does that feel?

BEN RHODES: I can't even believe it. Let's go! I hate when people do that on TV, so I'm sorry. But hey, this is so awesome, man.

To go 25 laps into overtime, you know what that feels like? Almost lose it three times? Look at the front of the truck. It's crazy. I didn't think we were going to make it. I thought we were going to pop a tire. I thought anything that could have gone wrong was going to go wrong.

Grant almost got me. Hats off to him. He ran a great race.

I wouldn't want to race against anybody else for the championship. He raced me clean, and I respect the hell out of him for it.

Q. You talk about Grant almost getting you at the end there. Obviously you had the damage to your truck. Were you aware as you're coming off of Turn 4 how close it got?

BEN RHODES: I saw him. I'm watching the replay right here. I saw him. He went for everything, but he ran me clean, and I thank him for that. That's what these championships are all about.

It's unfortunate we had so many cautions, but we ran each other clean, all of us did tonight, and ugh, great show. I love you guys. Thanks for all the fans coming out. I love it. Thanks Kubota, Campers Inn, my team, ThorSport Racing, Ford Performance. What a team. I don't know how we pulled it off, but we got here and we did it.

NASCAR PR