Zane Smith Prepares for Final Ride with Front Row Motorsports

Zane Smith will make his final start with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) Friday evening in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series finale at the Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway. Smith will pilot the Speedco/Delo Ford F-150 for the last time before moving to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time in 2024. Coming to FRM at the beginning of the 2022 season to compete in the truck series, Smith and the team made an immediate impression. They went down to Daytona and won in their first race together. It began what was a dominating campaign. The team waited only a few races before winning again at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) as Smith continued to lead the points. A third win came only four races later at the Kansas Speedway. With three wins, Smith cruised to the regular season championship in the truck series in 2022. The top seed in the playoffs, Smith and the team easily advanced to the championship in Phoenix. Smith then finally won his first championship by winning the race- the team’s fourth of the season. It was also FRM’s first championship in NASCAR.