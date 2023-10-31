Zane Smith Prepares for Final Ride with Front Row Motorsports

|
The historical 2022 season for Smith and FRM was capped by leading 492 laps, 19 top-10s, 14 top-fives, four wins, the regular season, and series championship. There was no team better.
This season, Smith and the team picked up right where they left off by winning at Daytona. Smith and FRM also teamed together to qualify for the Daytona 500. They finished 13th. Smith made six more starts in the NASCAR Cup Series for FRM and earned his first Cup top-10 during the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway this past May.
Back in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Smith repeated and made it a three-peat for FRM with another win at COTA. Smith has earned 10 top-five finishes with the two wins, but just barely missed returning to compete for the championship this weekend.
Instead, Smith and the Speedco/Delo team will go for their seventh win together at the Phoenix Raceway and cap off a memorable run together.
Watch Smith behind the wheel of the No. 38 Speedco/Delo F-150 one last time on Friday at 10:00 p.m. ET on FS1.