Chase Purdy Earns 10th Top-10 Finish of Season

Chase Purdy Earns 10th Top-10 Finish of Season

Chase Purdy started Saturday Afternoon’s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 from the 14th position. Purdy had momentum early and was able to race inside the top-10 during Stage One. The No. 4 Bama Buggies team completed the first stage in 10th place. On the opening round of pit stops at the conclusion of Stage One, Purdy was forced to check up due to congestion on pit road which caused him to lose track position to begin Stage Two.

 

Purdy began Stage Two from the 15th position. Following a caution on lap 22 of Stage Two, Purdy relayed to the team that he felt that he was starting to run down the leaders prior to the yellow flag. The Mississippi driver battled through Stage Two to gain six positions.

 

The No. 4 Bama Buggies team began the Final Stage in the eighth position. Crew chief Jimmy Villeneuve let Purdy know that the team was focused on running long and staying on the track as long as they could before coming to pit road for service. After green flag pit stops cycled through, Purdy was able to bring the Bama Buggies Silverado home 10th. 
 

Chase Purdy, Driver of the No. 4 Bama Buggies Chevrolet:
 

Talk about your race.

“Eventful day to say the least. We had a really fast truck, but we weren’t able to keep the track position like we wanted to. Too long of pit stops on pit road hurt us and some of the mistakes I made hurt us a little bit. There are some things I can definitely clean up to be better. Either way, the truck was really good, I think we have a good baseline for what we would want when we come back next year. We tried some strategy to win the race and it didn’t work out. It was either going to work and we look like heroes, or we were going to look like zeros.”

Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 Recap:

·     Carson Hocevar won Saturday Afternoon’s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200. It was his fourth victory of 2023 and the fourth of his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career. Ben Rhodes finished second, while Corey Heim, Grant Enfinger, and Bayley Currey rounded out the top five.

·     There were five cautions for 29 laps and eight lead changes among seven drivers.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Point Standings:

Purdy maintains 11th in the Craftsman Truck Series driver point standings, which is the highest that a non-playoff driver can be. 
 

KBM PR

