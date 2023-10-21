Heim Leads Toyota Charge at Homestead With Top-Five Run

In the penultimate race of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Corey Heim put together another top-five finish as he gears up for the championship race at Phoenix. The Toyota development driver notched his 12th top-five of the season with a fourth-place run, coming after he won both stages earlier in the race. This result is Heim’s 15th consecutive top-10, which is tied for the seventh-longest streak in Truck Series history. Heim, on the strength of his Bristol win, had already clinched his spot in the Championship 4 in Phoenix. The reigning Rookie of the Year will compete against Grant Enfinger, Carson Hocevar and Ben Rhodes for the title.

Stewart Friesen of Halmar Friesen Racing finished seventh after a solid run inside the top-10 most of the afternoon. The 40-year-old, who sat on pole in Homestead in 2019, captured his seventh top-10 of the 2023 season and first since Kansas in September.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Race 22 of 23 – 134 Laps, 201 Miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS





1st, Carson Hocevar*

2nd, Zane Smith*

3rd, Ben Rhodes*

4th, COREY HEIM

5th, Grant Enfinger*

7th, STEWART FRIESEN

12th, TANNER GRAY

14th, TAYLOR GRAY

17th, DEAN THOMPSON

23rd, TYLER HILL

26th, TYLER ANKRUM

27th, JONATHAN SHAFER

32nd, ARMANI WILLIAMS

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

COREY HEIM, No. 11 Chateau Elan/Explore Braselton Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 4th

What’s your mindset as you shift to Phoenix, which I’m sure you’ve already been thinking about?

“I’m definitely excited for Phoenix. I’ve been putting in a lot of hard work and studying into that race. It’s going to be the biggest race of my career. Super thankful for Toyota Racing and TRD for putting me in this position. Really, I thought we had them covered today. We swept the first two stages and were kind of put-putting around waiting for the third stage, and all of a sudden, it went out like a light switch. We’ll look everything over, it’s kind of undiagnosed for us, but huge shout out to Chateau Elan and Explore Braselton for everything they do, TRD and Toyota Racing, once again, and TRICON Garage. We have bigger things on the horizon, so we are focused on that heading to Phoenix.”

STEWART FRIESEN, No. 52 Halmar International Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, Halmar Friesen Racing

Finishing Position: 7th

Can you walk us through your day today?

“Yeah, solid day for us overall. Just finishing up a rebuild year for the HFR (Halmar Friesen Racing) No. 52 Halmar Toyota team. Proud of a top-10 finish after a decent qualifying effort yesterday. Could’ve had a better day at the end, but we’ll add it to the notebook for next year.”

TRD PR