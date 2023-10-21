CTS: What to watch for in today’s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200

Championship 4: Following Corey Heim win to lock him into Phoenix with Brett Moffitt a non-playoff driver winning at Talladega, three spots remain up for grabs today with Carson Hocevar the closest to grabbing a spot needing just 11 points which can easily be picked up through the first two stages.

Four drivers, however, are all hovering around the cut off with Eckes nine points above and Rhodes five points below with both Sanchez and Enfinger each right on the cut off at three points above and below the line respectively.

Clinch scenarios provided by NASCAR Stats:

Already Clinched

The following driver has clinched a spot in the 4-driver field of the next round: Corey Heim.

Can Clinch Via Points

If there is a repeat winner or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the 4th winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from among Carson Hocevar, Christian Eckes or Nicholas Sanchez.

Carson Hocevar: Would clinch with 33 points

Christian Eckes: Would clinch with 46 points (47 points if Sanchez wins)

Nicholas Sanchez: Would clinch with 53 points

Grant Enfinger: Would clinch with 55 points (would need help if Sanchez wins)

Ben Rhodes: Could only clinch with help

Ty Majeski: Could only clinch with help

Zane Smith: Could only clinch with help

If there is a new winner from Grant Enfinger or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the 3rd winless driver in the standings.

Carson Hocevar: Would clinch with 36 points

Christian Eckes: Would clinch with 49 points

Nicholas Sanchez: Could only clinch with help

Grant Enfinger: Could only clinch with help

Ben Rhodes: Could only clinch with help

Ty Majeski: Could only clinch with help

Zane Smith: Could only clinch with help

Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone: Carson Hocevar, Christian Eckes, Nicholas Sanchez, Grant Enfinger, Ben Rhodes, Ty Majeski, Zane Smith

2024 announcements: Heading into the weekend two drivers have made announcements on where they will return next season with Heim returning once again to TRICON garage and Matt Mills moving over to Niece Motorsports to replace the departing Carson Hocevar who will be leaving to join the Cup Series full-time with Spire Motorsport following his stints with Legacy Motorsports closing out the season for them.

Andretti returns to NASCAR: In other Spire Motorsport news Marco Andretti who won that SRX championship in 2022 is returning to the No. 7 truck for the final two races of the year. Andretti, who finished earlier this year 19th at Mid-Ohio, will start deep in the field with a 27th place qualifying speed.