The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series took to the 1.5-mile Homestead Miami Speedway Friday for practice and qualifying ahead of Saturday’s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200. Zane Smith paced the practice session while Nick Sanchez captured the pole for the 201-mile event.

Zane Smith posted a 32.263 / 167.374 mph to lead the practice session. Dean Thompson, Ty Majeski, Nick Sanchez, and Ben Rhodes rounded out the top five drivers.

Sanchez captured his fourth pole of the season posting a 32.319 / 167.084 mph. The driver of the No. 2 Chevrolet has only finished inside the top 10 once (finishing third at Nashville) when starting on the pole.

Carson Hocevar sat second fastest followed by Grant Enfinger in the qualifying session. Hocevar and Enfinger both enter the weekend with three victories this year.

Ty Majeski and Dean Thompson will round out the top five starters.

Drivers Trevor Bayne, Jonathan Shafer, and Armani Williams did not post lap times in qualifying.

No DNQs for the event as there are only 34 entries.