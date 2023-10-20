Fresh From Florida Named Entitlement Partner for NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season Opener at Daytona International Speedway

Fresh From Florida joins forces with Daytona International Speedway as the entitlement partner for the 2024 season opening NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race.

The Fresh From Florida 250 will take place on Friday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m., with drivers competing under the lights at The World Center of Racing as part of Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth.

“Partnering with organizations whose core values reflect our own is something that matters to us at The World Center of Racing, and that’s exactly what we have here,” said Frank Kelleher, President of Daytona International Speedway. “Fresh From Florida uses their resources to bring communities across the entire state together in so many different ways, and we aim to do the same at Daytona International Speedway.”

The Fresh From Florida organization promotes healthy eating habits by providing important services and information on the Florida environment and its relation to agriculture. Their website showcases the use of locally sourced produce grown by farmers in the sunshine state, from fruits and vegetables to meats and seafood, letting fans know where to find those farm-to-table ingredients for their race-day tailgates.

“As Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture, I am thrilled to have Fresh From Florida partner with Daytona International Speedway for the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series opener,” said Wilton Simpson, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture. “This strategic partnership reflects our commitment to celebrating and supporting Florida’s farmers, ranchers, and fishermen, who support our economy and produce more than 300 healthy, nutritious, and delicious commodities – right here in the sunshine state.”

The Fresh From Florida 250 is just one of the many exciting events taking place during Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth. The racing action begins on Wednesday, Feb. 14 with DAYTONA 500 Qualifying, and continues with the Duel at DAYTONA on Thursday, Feb. 15.

Then, on Friday, Feb. 16, the season-opening triple header kicks off with the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Fresh From Florida 250, followed by the Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Feb 17.

Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth finishes off with one of the biggest races of the season, the DAYTONA 500, on Sunday, Feb. 18.

Fans can purchase tickets to Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth at www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP.

NASCAR PR