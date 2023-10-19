“Fresh From Florida” Joins Hailie Deegan’s No. 13 ThorSport Racing Ford F-150 at Miami

Hailie Deegan’s No. 13 Ford F-150 truck will prominently feature “Fresh From Florida” colors at the Homestead-Miami Speedway race on Oct. 21.

The “Fresh From Florida” brand continues to be recognized worldwide through domestic and international partnerships and targeted consumer outreach campaigns. The brand serves to represent the state’s second largest industry with 47,500 farms and ranches spread over 9.7 million acres. Florida’s agriculture industry produces more than 300 commodities and contributes $180 billion to the state’s economy.

"'Fresh From Florida' is proud to partner with Hailie Deegan and ThorSport Racing to showcase the bounty of Florida's farmers, ranchers, and fishermen," said Wilton Simpson, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture. "With the bold 'Fresh From Florida' brand on the No. 13 truck at Homestead-Miami Speedway, we're celebrating the more than 300 agricultural commodities produced right here in Florida. So, next time you're at the grocery store, choose "Fresh From Florida.'"

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services supports and promotes Florida agriculture, protects the environment, safeguards consumers, and ensures the safety of wholesomeness of food.

“I am so excited to partner with ‘Fresh From Florida’ and to be able to represent the products from the hardworking Florida agricultural farmers," said Deegan. "I am honored to be able to wear their branding on my Ford F-150 at Homestead-Miami this weekend.”

Tune into FOX Sports 1 (FS1) to catch all the racing action from Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, October 21 at 12 p.m. ET. Listen to the race on the Motor Racing Network Radio (MRN) or SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.



Hailie Deegan PR