Lawless Alan – Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 Race Advance

Talladega Recap: With no practice before qualifying, Lawless Alan’s first laps of the weekend were turned during qualifying. Alan and the No. 45 team qualified the AUTOParkit Chevrolet in the 21st-position for the afternoon race at Talladega Superspeedway. Alan ran a clean race and avoided the accidents, bringing home a career-best 10th-place finish.



Alan on Last Race at Talladega Superspeedway: “I’m really proud of this whole AUTOParkit team,” said Alan. “We ran a clean race and avoided the chaos. We knew it would be a matter of keeping our nose clean to be around at the end. We stuck to our plan and had a solid result to show for it.”



Alan on Saturday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway: “I’m excited to get to Homestead this weekend,” said Alan. “We’re coming off a solid finish at Talladega, and I’d love to continue to build on that momentum this weekend. I know we’ll have a strong AUTODockit Chevrolet. I’m hopeful that we’ll get some laps under our belt in practice and have a solid qualifying lap to put us in a good spot on Saturday afternoon.”



By the Numbers: Alan will make his second NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday.



On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the AUTODockit colors this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. AUTODockit delivers fully automated boat storage. Boats are safely stored indoors in a rack and rail system, protected within a site-specific hurricane-protected structure.

Niece Motorsports PR