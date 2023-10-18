Carson Hocevar – Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 Race Advance

Talladega Recap: Carson Hocevar and the No. 42 Worldwide Express team advanced to the second round of qualifying at Talladega Superspeedway, ultimately ending with a seventh-place starting position for the afternoon’s race. Hocevar battled toward the front of the pack early, taking the lead for the first time on Lap 32. Hocevar ran a clean race, until being collected in the ‘Big One’ with just a handful of laps left. With minimal damage and four fresh tires, Hocevar rebounded to 11th.



Hocevar on Last Race at Talladega Superspeedway: “After the last two seasons at Talladega, I’m relieved to come out of there with an 11th-place finish in our Worldwide Express Chevrolet,” said Hocevar. “It was a wild one out there, but this finish puts us in a good spot heading to Homestead.”



The ‘Round of 8’: Saturday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway marks the final race in the ‘Round of 8’ in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoffs. The top four drivers will advance to the ‘Championship 4’ in the final race of the season at Phoenix Raceway. Hocevar and the No. 42 Worldwide Express team currently rank second in the playoff standings, 23 points above the cutline.



Hocevar on Saturday’s Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway: “I’m pumped to get to Homestead with our Worldwide Express Chevrolet and this Niece Motorsports group,” said Hocevar. “We’ve battled hard all season long and I feel like we are in a good spot heading into the last race of this round. We need to be smart and run a clean race. I know this group has been working hard on our Chevrolet, so I know we’ll have a strong piece this weekend.”



By The Numbers: In one previous Truck Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway, which came last season, Hocevar started 22nd and finished the day in 12th.



On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX Group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

Niece Motorsports PR