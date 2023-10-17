Jack Wood - No. 51 High Fives Foundation Silverado Craftsman Trucks Homestead-Miami Preview

Homestead is unique for a mile-and-a-half track. Talk about how you will prepare for this weekend? “I feel like this is the track I struggled at the most last year. As far as my preparation, I have done film study, iRacing, and talked to as many people as I can -- much like I’ve done for other races in the past. We’ve had multiple sim sessions for this race which is something that we normally don’t get. Hopefully, that means I have a better feel for what I need and I’m sure the truck will be fast. It will just be about getting me to where I need to be to execute the right way. It will be a lot of work going into it, but I think the uniqueness of this racetrack will make it fun. I always like a new challenge.” High Fives Foundation is back on the truck this week. Does this partnership mean more after attending one of their events recently? “It was cool to be able to go down to Waco, Texas to wake surf with them. We had them on our truck at Kansas and I got to meet Roy Tuscany (Founder & CEO, High Fives) but then to go meet a lot of the athletes firsthand just makes it more meaningful. I’m excited to have them back on the truck a second time this year, it’s going to mean a lot more to me now. Hopefully, we can go out there and get a good run for them.” What does it mean to be carrying the athletes’ names on the bedtop of your truck this weekend? “I think it’s cool. A lot of them got injured doing what I did growing up, ski racing. There’s a connection to what I used to do with what I do now. Just being around these people and their positivity. To be able to honor them and do something cool for them, even if it’s just seeing a text with a picture of their name on the back of the truck, is special. It means a lot more to me doing this a second time around, now that I’ve got to meet these athletes firsthand.”