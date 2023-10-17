Chase Purdy- No. 4 Bama Buggies Silverado Craftsman Trucks Homestead-Miami Preview

'Chase'n Wins: Chase Purdy and the No. 4 team head to Homestead-Miami Superspeedway for Saturday’s Baptist Health 200. The team has shown increased speed down the stretch of the 2023 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule boasting an average starting position of 3.0 across the last four races. Purdy captured his first career pole at Kansas Speedway in September and a second one at the series’ last stop at Talladega Superspeedway. The Mississippi native led 11 laps at Talladega before getting caught up in a crash that relegated him to a 28 th -place finish. The 23-year-old driver has gained two positions in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series point standings since the start of the playoffs and now ranks 11th, which is the highest that a non-playoff driver can finish. Purdy entered the 2022 season having never earned a top-five result in Truck Series action but has produced two across 21 races in his first season at KBM. He has also produced a career-high nine top-10 finishes this season, after posting just two each in 2021 and 2022. Purdy has just one career start at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He started 10th and finished 16th in last year’s race at the 1.5-mile oval. Across six starts on mile-and-a-half tracks this season the No. 4 team has produced an average starting position of 8.4 and an average finish of 13.2. They have finished inside the top 10 in half of those starts including Purdy’s career best runner-up finish at Texas in April. The No. 4 team will be rolling out KBM-79, which is the same chassis that Purdy captured the pole with at Kansas Speedway last month. Purdy is in his third full-time season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and first with KBM. He finished 16th in the Truck Series final standings in 2022 after competing in 22 of the 23 events. He posted two top-10 finishes and nine laps led. Jimmy Villeneuve is atop the pit box for Purdy and the No. 4 Chevrolet team this season. Prior to being promoted to crew chief for the 2023 season, Villeneuve had served as a Truck Chief at KBM since the 2017 season and in that role was a part of 18 wins, a driver’s championship with Christopher Bell in 2017 and the 2019 owner’s championship with the No. 51 team. This will be Villeneuve’s second race calling the shots for a race at Homestead-Miami. He earned a 19th-place finish with Brady Boswell in the 2016 event after qualifying ninth. Bama Buggies, your one-stop shop for all the biggest names in powersports and utility vehicles, will be the primary sponsor on Purdy’s No. 4 Chevrolet Saturday and for the majority of the events on the 2023 schedule. They are Central Alabama’s powersports experts, serving as an authorized dealer of Polaris, Slingshot, and Seadoo. Nimnicht Chevrolet will serve as an associate sponsor adorning the tailgate of Purdy’s Silverado Saturday. A full-service dealership located in Jacksonville, Fla., Nimnicht has served Florida as a family-owned and operated Chevy dealership since 1941. Nimnicht specializes in all things Chevy, including Chevy auto sales, financing, parts, and service. Go to www.nimnichtchevy.com to view their inventory of new and certified pre-owned vehicles.