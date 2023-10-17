Tuesday, Oct 17

Zane Smith Debuts New Ambetter Health Scheme

NASCAR Truck Series News
Tuesday, Oct 17 15
Zane Smith Debuts New Ambetter Health Scheme

All the chips are in for Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ambetter Health Ford F-150 team heading to the Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway. Smith, the defending NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion, is facing a must-win situation to advance to the playoff’s Championship 4 season finale at the Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway

 

Going into the pressure packed event, Smith will be racing in South Florida style. Ambetter Health has designed a “Miami Vice” themed scheme that will debut on the track this weekend. The scheme has quickly become a favorite of Smith’s and has him feeling positive vibes going to the track.

 

“This scheme is really cool,” said Smith. “I want to thank everyone at Ambetter Health for giving us the best-looking truck at Homestead. The colors and style just feeds off the energy of Miami and I feel like we’re winning already.”
 
 

Ambetter Health is a health insurance offering that is available on the Health Insurance Marketplace, or exchange, established by the Affordable Care Act.

 

It is one of the healthcare programs provided by Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. Ambetter Health is made available through local health plans and covers a wide variety of healthcare services, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance misuse services, prescription drug coverage, and more.

 

Smith has been in a must-win situation to advance to the final four as recently as 2021 when he won at the Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in the final laps. His experience, combined with a win-only strategy, gives the team a focused goal on Saturday.

 

“It’s never easy to win these races, but it does make our strategy clear when you’re just going for the win,” said crew chief Chris Lawson. “Zane is the best out there when you put him on offense and that’s our mindset for this weekend.”

 

Track activity will begin with practice and qualifying on Friday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Saturday’s 201-mile race is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

FRM PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« GMS Racing NCTS Race Preview: Homestead-Miami Speedway Chase Purdy- No. 4 Bama Buggies Silverado Craftsman Trucks Homestead-Miami Preview »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.