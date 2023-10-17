Crowe Equipment Adds Pink to Sponsorship with Spencer Boyd

Crowe Equipment of Jasonville, Indiana has extended their partnership with Spencer Boyd adding to their years of sponsorship. The iconic yellow and black design that has been prevalent through the years will return with the addition of some pink recognizing breast cancer awareness month.



“The Crowe family has supported my racing career for a number of years and I’m so pleased to have their company back on board at Homestead-Miami,” said Spencer Boyd. “There are so many construction industry companies in and around our sport that it makes sense for Crowe Equipment to stay involved and relevant.”



Crowe Equipment has been serving a great need in the heavy equipment industry since 1991. Crowe Equipment sells new Cat surplus parts, used and rebuilt Cat parts, and whole equipment. Shipping worldwide, their inventory is unmatched and their turnaround times will have your job back on track quickly. Call 1-800-741-8792 for all of your heavy equipment needs.



The addition of pink comes along with a special passenger added to the name rail of Boyd’s No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado. Kay Crowe’s name has been printed above the driver door honoring the mother of Crowe Equipment’s owner, Scott Crowe, who lost her battle with breast cancer.



“Our family is so happy to continue our relationship with Spencer,” stated Scott Crowe. “He embodies our Midwest attitude of hard-working people that are the backbone of this great country. It is extra special that Mom is riding along!”



Crowe Equipment will be the primary sponsor of Young’s Motorsports No. 12 entry into The Baptist Health Cancer Center 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race is on October 21, 2023 at 12pm ET.

Spencer Boyd PR