Post-Race Quote: “We didn't have the speed we needed in our Champion Power Equipment Chevy today. It wasn’t for a lack of effort though. These GMS guys have given me a great truck at a lot of these races, but we just missed something here today. Before we had the damage we struggled a little bit. I feel like we always worked ourselves to about middle of the pack. Right there in the middle of the storm. In most of those instances we don’t have anywhere we could go. At one instance I went to the middle. I can’t remember who was underneath me. The No. 41 was on top. I was to his left rear tire and the No. 42 cooled down and the No. 41 went with him and I was there and I just darted and got into him. The No. 41 came down but I’m the one that’s stuck in the middle. I don’t know, I feel bad for those guys. Other than that I don’t know what we could’ve done differently. It’s just a struggle. Thank you to these GMS guys for fighting. I think a lot of these guys would’ve called it quits and I don’t know how many times we were on the D.V.P. clock but this thing is tore up from every angle. Thirteen is almost like a win. We know we got our work cut out for us when we go to Homestead. We know our mile-and-a-half package is great. We just got to have a great performance in the next few weeks at Miami. We’re still alive in this championship.”