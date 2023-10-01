Garcia's 'Dega Debut Slows Before the Green

Jake Garcia’s Talladega Superspeedway debut started off strong on Saturday morning by advancing to the final round of qualifying and earned a third-place starting position. However, his afternoon quickly turned as he suffered an electrical issue during the pace laps which resulted in a 29th-place finish. The driver of the No. 35 Quanta Services Chevrolet Silverado RST immediately noticed the issue and was forced to go behind the wall for repairs before the green flag dropped.

After making repairs, Garcia joined the race, 16 laps down to the field. He and the No. 35 MHR team soldiered through the afternoon to gain seven positions by the checkered flag and were credited with a 29th-place result.

Jake Garcia Quote:

“That’s definitely disappointing to have an issue before the race even starts. We had a really fast Quanta Services Chevy in qualifying and we were going to start near the front. It would have been nice to be up there throughout the day and see what we could have done. It’s just unfortunate, but we have two races left to try and finish the year strong.”