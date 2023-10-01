Sunday, Oct 01

Jack Wood’s Eventful Day Ends with a 14th-Place Finish at Talladega

NASCAR Truck Series News
Jack Wood's Eventful Day Ends with a 14th-Place Finish at Talladega

Jack Wood started from the sixth position sporting the TrueTimber colors in Saturday Afternoon’s Love’s RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway. The No. 51 team received a pass-through penalty on lap 2 following NASCAR's ruling that Wood advanced position prior to the green flag by not staying directly in line with his teammate Chase Purdy in the No. 4. This caused Wood to go a lap down. The No. 51 was able to receive the free pass at the end of Stage 1 to get back on the lead lap.

 

At the end of Stage 2, Wood told his team on the radio that he felt the most confident he had ever felt in a truck at a plate race. This came after a hard charge back to the front after gaining his lap back. Unfortunately, a multi-truck crash on the back straightaway on lap 51 led to front end damage to the TrueTimber Silverado. With 23 laps to go, the blew off from the damage received in the earlier crash bringing out a caution for debris. The California driver was running 12th at the time. Wood was able to fight through multiple late race restarts to bring the TrueTimber Silverado home in the 14th position. 
 

Jack Wood, Driver of the No. 51 TrueTimber Chevrolet:

Talk about your race.

“Up and down day. We got that penalty early. I’ll have to go back and look but I somewhat disagree with the call. We were able to get our lap back and get back up towards the front to be contending and pushing guys up to the lead. Obviously, our truck was fast, there’s a couple little things I would like to clean up before we come back here. Overall, with what the truck looks like, to be 14th isn’t terrible. I definitely think there were glimpses of winning speed today, so it just sucks it didn’t happen.”

Love's RV Stop 250 Recap:

·        Brett Moffitt won Saturday Afternoon’s Love’s RV Stop 250. It was his first victory of 2023 and the 13th of his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career. Ben Rhodes finished second, while Dean Thompson, Chandler Smith, and Corey Heim rounded out the top five.

·        There were eight cautions for 41 laps and 23 lead changes among 11 drivers.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Owner Point Standings:

The No. 51 leaves Talladega 10th in the Craftsman Truck owner point standings.

KBM PR

Speedway Digest Staff

