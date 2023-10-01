Sunday, Oct 01

Chase Purdy’s Bid for Talladega Win Stalls Out

NASCAR Truck Series News
Sunday, Oct 01 1
Chase Purdy’s Bid for Talladega Win Stalls Out NK Photography Photo

After earning his second career pole and leading the first four laps of the Love’s RV Stop 250, Chase Purdy got shuffled back early in the race and finished Stage One in the 17th position. A two-tire pit strategy call allowed Purdy to get his track position back and the Mississippi native would lead seven more laps in the Final Stage.

 

A caution for debris led to a restart on lap 76 while Purdy was out front. As the field came to the restart zone, Purdy went to accelerate, but his Bama Buggies Tundra would shut off and he would have to turn down onto the apron while the filed passed him. Purdy relayed to the team that all his switches were on inside the truck and crew chief Jimmy Villeneuve told Purdy to re-cycle the engine. The truck came back to life, but Purdy found himself way behind the draft.

 

The yellow flag came out once again in the final 15 laps allowing the No.4 team to come to pit road. The 23-year-old driver restarted 22nd with 10 laps to go. Coming back to the start-finish-line, Purdy collided with the No. 9 of Colby Howard. Unfortunately, this ended the day for the Bama Buggies team and relegated them to a disappointing 28th-place finish. 
 

Chase Purdy, Driver of the No. 4 Bama Buggies Chevrolet:
 

Talk about your race.

“We had a really fast truck today. I did a poor job of putting myself in bad positions early, but we were able to overcome that and rally back. Unfortunately, we had some weird issue with the truck on the second to last restart that caused the truck to shut off. Not sure what happened there, some freak thing that caused the truck to shut off. Really proud of this team and everyone I have behind me. If anything, we showed how good we are and showed we weren’t here to play around. Again, proud of these guys and we’ll go to the next two races with all we’ve got.”

Love's RV Stop 250 Recap:

·     Brett Moffitt won Saturday Afternoon’s Love’s RV Stop 250. It was his first victory of 2023 and the 13th of his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career. Ben Rhodes finished second, while Dean Thompson, Chandler Smith, and Corey Heim rounded out the top five.

·     There were eight cautions for 41 laps and 23 lead changes among 11 drivers.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Point Standings:

Purdy maintains 11th in the Craftsman Truck Series driver point standings, which is the highest that a non-playoff driver can be. 

KBM PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Three-wide move propels Brett Moffitt to NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series victory at Talladega Jack Wood’s Eventful Day Ends with a 14th-Place Finish at Talladega »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.