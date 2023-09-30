Thompson Matches Career-Best in Talladega

Dean Thompson tied his career-best finish as the Toyota driver was scored in third in Saturday’s Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Thompson qualified a career-best fourth, before starting in the back for an unapproved adjustment. The California-native drove through the field and earned stage points in each stage before finishing in the top-five.

Corey Heim finished fifth – his 14th consecutive top-10 finish. The Toyota development driver is now tied for the ninth-longest streak in Truck Series history. Heim remains as the only Truck Series driver locked into the Championship 4 after his win at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Talladega Superspeedway

Race 21 of 23 – 94 Laps, 250.04 Miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS





1st, Brett Moffitt*

2nd, Ben Rhodes*

3rd, DEAN THOMPSON

4th, Chandler Smith*

5th, COREY HEIM

17th, RYAN VARGAS

18th, TAYLOR GRAY

20th, JAKE DREW

25th, TANNER GRAY

30th, TYLER HILL

33rd, TYLER ANKRUM

34th, STEWART FRIESEN

35th, DAVID GILLILAND

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

DEAN THOMPSON, No. 5 CST Industrial Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 3rd

Tied career-best and brought it home in one piece. How was your race?

“It was awesome. TRICON brought a really fast CST Industrial Tundra. We qualified fast but I had an issue, so we went to the back and we persevered. We never looked back and finished p3. Not bad, but wish we were two spots better though.”

COREY HEIM, No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 5th

Can you take us through those last few restarts?

“Yeah, we had a fast truck today with TRICON Garage and Toyota Racing. Our Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro was really good, just really circumstantial. I really thought we could have had the race won with the 75 (Parker Kligerman) if he stayed up instead of following the 34 (Brett Moffitt) down. We had such a big run, and if he had just got to the 34’s quarter panel, we would have been in really good shape I thought. Hindsight is 20/20 – I could have really pushed him to the win, but it is what it is.”

TYLER ANKRUM, No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, Hattori Racing Enterprises

Finishing Position: 33rd

Can you explain what happened?

“Both incidents I really don’t know what happened. I know for sure the second time I got hit. I got really damn hard in the right rear, and it sent me straight to the wall. Hit the wall on the outside head on, and then bounced to the inside wall – was going for that almost head on. No brakes, no steering wheel. That’s not a fun position to be in – seeing the wall coming straight to you. I thought we had a pretty good truck, we just couldn’t get organized up top. We couldn’t get going for whatever reason. We were antsy today for whatever reason. We were super comfortable going three wide, which I like. It’s nice for once to be able to do that with these guys, but we couldn’t ever get anything going. Just not enough numbers to get to the top going. If we were smart, everybody would have formed up at the top – that was running the top – and we would have cleared the bottom. It sucks – it was a lot of fun up to that point – we were racing really hard, just not smart. That’s probably what caused that accident – we weren’t racing smart. Talladega is a special place, and just have to thank everybody at LiUNA! And Toyota for all they do to support me.”

TRD PR