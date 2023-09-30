Young’s Motorsports Talladega Superspeedway Truck Series Team Preview

|
Driver: Greg Van Alst
Primary Partner(s): CB Fabricating
Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST
Crew Chief: Joe Lax
2023 Driver Points Position: 63rd
2023 Owner Points Position: 35th
Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies
Notes of Interest:
Welcome Back!: Young’s Motorsports welcomes back driver Greg Van Alst as driver of the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST for Saturday afternoon’s Love’s RV Stop 250 and the remainder of the 2023 Truck Series season.
Van Alst invades the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tour with Young’s Motorsports after a successful Late Model career in the Midwest, which included the 2019 ARCA | CRA championship and runner-up in 2020.
After running a part-time ARCA Menards Series schedule in 2001, he returned 20 years later to make his debut at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. After a successful part-time schedule, which included a runner-up finish at Winchester (Ind.) Speedway, Van Alst increased his presence in 2022, leading to a championship assault.
In 2022, Van Alst returned to the ARCA Menards Series scene, where his family-owned team ran the complete schedule with one top-five and 11 top-10 finishes en route to a fifth-place finish in the championship standings.
He returned to the ARCA tour with a vengeance in 2023 and kicked off the season with a victory in the Brandt 200 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, a triumphant achievement for an underfunded organization.
Following the victory, Van Alst competed in six other races before opting to bow out of the championship race and focus on other driving opportunities outside the series.
Van Alst made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway in July for Alpha Prime Racing and will run the remaining two NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races in 2023 for Young’s Motorsports.
Outside of racing, Van Alst is a successful entrepreneur, successfully launching Top Choice Fence, one of the premier fence-building companies in east-central Indiana.
Van Alst married his high school sweetheart, Christi, in 2005; they have four children together.
Glad To Have You: For the 21st Truck Series race of the season, Van Alst and Young’s Motorsports welcome CB Fabricating as the primary partner of the team’s No. 20 Chevrolet this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.
Headquartered in Anderson, Ind., CB Fabricating offers a complete list of fabricating from design, laser cutting, CNC punching, forming, welding, powder coating and assembly.
Their 40,000-square-foot facility allows them to service the needs of many different industries. Everything from the Automotive, agricultural, aquatic, medical, transportation, electrical enclosures and much more.
On Board Too: Van Alst and Young’s Motorsports welcome Ekan Crude LLC., Verns Concrete and Johnsons Family Plumbing on board as associate partners for Saturday afternoon’s 94-lap race.
Greg Van Alst Truck Series Talladega Superspeedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Love’s RV Stop 250 will mark Van Alst’s first Truck Series start at the 2.66-mile speedway.
Also, three of Van Alst’s 38 career starts in the NASCAR-owned ARCA Menards Series have occurred at Talladega from 2021 to 2023.
Greg Van Alst Truck Series Stats: Van Alst will make his fifth career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start in the 21st Truck Series race of the season.
Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Talladega Superspeedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 18th, 19th and 20th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Talladega Superspeedway.
The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of first twice with Spencer Boyd in 2019 and most recently with Tate Fogleman in the 2021 edition of the Chevy Silverado 250 on October 2, 2021.
Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 21.9 and an average finish of 17.5 in 17 Talladega Superspeedway starts overall.
Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 465 starts from 58 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.7 and an average finishing position of 21.9.
Calling the Shots: Guiding Van Alst as crew chief of the No. 20 CB Fabricating Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.
On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 115th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race. In his previous 114 races, he has one pole and nine top-10 finishes.
The final superspeedway race of the season will be his sixth tango at Talladega as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.
Follow on Social Media: For more on Greg Van Alst and Greg Van Alst Motorsports, please visit GregVanAlst.com, like them on Facebook (Van Alst Motorsports) and follow him on X | Twitter (@GregVanAlst35).
For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).
Greg Van Alst Pre-Race Quote:
On Talladega Superspeedway: “I’ve circled Talladega on my calendar since joining Young’s Motorsports in August. I excel on the superspeedways and am stoked about making my Truck Series debut at Talladega and the opportunity to put the team back in Victory Lane.
“I cannot continue to thank Chris Barkdull and everyone at CB Fabricating, as well as our other partners, enough for giving me this opportunity. I plan to take the knowledge from my ARCA Menards Series experience on Daytona and Talladega tracks and apply it accordingly with the Trucks.
“I know the two vehicles drive differently, but I feel there are similar fundamentals that I will be able to showcase not only with the Truck Series field but especially with my Young’s Motorsports teammates.”