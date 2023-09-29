Jason White Returns To Truck Series Competition at Talladega with AM Racing

AM Racing proudly welcomes Abbotsford, Canada’s Jason White, back to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series for Saturday afternoon’s Love’s RV Stop 250.



White returns to the 2.66-mile after earning a top-10 finish in the spring’s ARCA Menards Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway driving for Fast Track Racing.



White also captured a top-10 effort in the ARCA Menards Series season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.



With confidence on superspeedways behind him, White looks forward to another chance at victory in one of NASCAR’s top-three national series.



Powder Ventures will continue to support White in hopes of making his 11th career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start.



“I couldn’t be more excited to get back to Talladega and get back in the draft,” said White. “I got more comfortable every race on the superspeedway tracks, and to be able to pilot the No. 22 Ford F-150 for AM Racing is an opportunity that most drivers never get.



“Hopefully, we can have some luck on our side and put the organization in contention for Victory Lane on Saturday afternoon.”



Powder Ventures resides in Kamloops B.C. Canada where it specializes in commercial, residential, and industrial excavation. Servicing the Sun Peaks and Kamloops areas for over 20 years, Powder Ventures is a “one stop” shop for all things pertaining to the earthworks industry.



The Love’s RV Stop 250 (94 laps | 250.04 miles) is the 21st of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2023 schedule. Qualifying is set for Saturday, September 30 beginning at 8:30 a.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag later in the day shortly after 12:00 p.m. (1:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).



AM Racing PR