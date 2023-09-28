Jake Drew excited for first plate race at Talladega

Anything Can Happen… The most unpredictable and nerve-racking event of the season at Talladega Superspeedway will be another completely new challenge for the young driver out of Fullerton California. This will be Drew's first time on a restrictor plate style track where the racing is always intense and unpredictable. Drew will look to gain some valuable experience while trying to contend for the win at the the historic 2.66 mile superspeedway.

Drew History ... The 2021 season was Drew’s first season in the ARCA Menards Series West in the Sunrise Racing No. 9 car. In 2021, Drew recorded three poles, four top fives, and seven top tens. The season ended just shy of the championship that was ultimately decided in a tiebreaker. Drew returned in 2022 to the No. 6 Sunrise Racing car with Bruncati. Drew led the team to four poles, four wins, nine top fives, and 10 top tens in Bruncati’s farewell ARCA Menards Series West season, which captured him the 2022 ARCA Menards Series West Championship.

Season to Date … Drew has four starts on the season with his first coming at Nashville Superspeedway where he would finish 12th on the night. His second start, and first with Hattori Racing Enterprises, would net him a 17th place finish at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Kansas Speedway would be his third start, Drew would get stage points and his career best finish of 10th at the Kansas Lottery 200. His fourth start would come at Bristol Motor Speedway where he would cross the line in the 20th position.

Chassis Selection … Chassis No. 016 will make it’s first start of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season at Talladega Superspeedway. This Toyota Tundra TRD Pro made it's last start at Talladega last year, where Chase Purdywould run around the top-15 most of the day. When the checkered flag flew, Purdy would cross the line in the seventh position.

Tune In … The Loves RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway will kick off with qualifying on Saturday at 9:30 am ET on FS2, followed by NASCAR RaceDay at 12 pm ET (FS1). Green flag action on Saturday afternoon will kick off at 1:00 pm ET (FS1). Stay connected with the No. 61 Toyota Tsusho team by following @Hattori_Racing on Twitter, @hattoriracing on Instagram, and Hattori Racing Enterprises on Facebook.

Jake Drew Quote on Talladega Superspeedway:

“Talladega is going to be a entirely new challenge that I look forward to this weekend. These drafting tracks are very unique and there are multiple strategies at hand that change by the second. I know the guys have put together a great truck and with spotter TJ (Majors) coaching me through the afternoon, I feel we can be up front and contend. Just being around the front with a few laps to go is going to be the key. As we have seen with a lot of these plate races is guys getting antsy and making mistakes causing a bunch of carnage".