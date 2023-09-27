Carson Hocevar – Love’s RV Stop 250 Race Advance

Bristol Recap: Carson Hocevar and the No. 42 Worldwide Express team nearly claimed the pole at Bristol Motor Speedway, ending up with a second-place starting position for the 200-lap race. On a night where track position proved to be king, Hocevar and team were able to maintain position toward the front of the field for the entirety of the race, collecting stage positions in the first and second stage and ultimately crossing the line in fourth.



Hocevar on Last Race at Bristol Motor Speedway: “I’m proud of everyone at Niece Motorsports for building such a fast Worldwide Express Chevrolet,” said Hocevar. “I think we had a better truck than fourth-place, but it was just so hard to pass out there – the groove didn’t widen out as much as we’d hoped. Still, fourth is a good points day and it gives us a little cushion heading into Talladega.”



The ‘Round of 8’: As the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series enters the second of three traces in the ‘Round of 8’, Hocevar currently finds himself third in the point standings, 18 points above the cutline.



Hocevar on Saturday’s Race at Talladega Superspeedway: “We’ve been strong at Talladega the last two seasons even though we don’t have the results to show for it,” said Hocevar. “Our Niece Motorsports group is building really fast Worldwide Express Chevrolets and I’m confident we’ll have another one this weekend. It will just be a matter of running a smart race and trying to avoid the wrecks.”



By The Numbers: In two previous Truck Series starts at Talladega Superspeedway, Hocevar has qualified no worse than sixth and has led a total of 12 laps.



On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

Niece Motorsports PR