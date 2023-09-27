MHR Welcomes Daniel Dye in 2024

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing (MHR) announced today that 19-year-old Daniel Dye will join the organization in 2024. The DeLand, Fla. driver will pilot a Chevrolet Silverado RST for MHR in his second full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) season. MHR intends to have Dye continue to run the No. 43 numeral with Race to Stop Suicide on board.

The Floridian has competed in 20 NCTS races and was runner-up in the ARCA Menards Series national standings in 2022, his only full-time season. Dye also captured his first ARCA Menards Series win at Berlin Raceway during a partial schedule in 2021. He will be pursuing his first NCTS playoff berth in 2024 as he brings the storied No. 43 to the MHR stable.

“We are excited to have Daniel join MHR and be part of our continued growth forward,” team owner Bill McAnally said. “We have worked with Daniel in the ARCA Series at Portland where we won the pole and had a great top-five finish. We’re all committed to putting in the efforts and see the same results for our No. 43 team starting in 2024 and beyond.”

Dye joins MHR during a breakout season for the organization and is eagerly anticipating the start of 2024.

“I am excited to finally announce we'll be racing with McAnally–Hilgemann Racing in 2024,” Dye said. “I'm looking forward to working alongside everyone at MHR and go run up front and compete. I learned so much this year at GMS Racing and looking forward to using that knowledge next season and beyond in my career. I can't wait to get to Daytona in February and get the new season underway."

Additional partners, crew chief details, and number confirmation for Dye’s 2024 effort will be made at a later date.