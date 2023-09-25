GMS Racing NCTS Race Preview: Talladega Superspeedway

|
Talladega Superspeedway Stats
- Daniel Dye will make his first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at Talladega on Saturday.
- ARCA Starts: 1; Best start: 17th (2022); Best finish: 12th (2022)
2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season Stats
- Starts: 20; Best start: 5th (Milwaukee); Best finish: 11th (Gateway); Laps led: 5; Current points position: 18th
- About Solar-Fit: Since 1975, Solar-Fit has been Florida’s first choice for solar energy. Serving customers in seven counties (Volusia, Flagler, St. Johns, Clay, Putnam, Nassau, and Duval), Solar-Fit solar systems help heat pools, power appliances, and generate the most energy for homes and businesses in our community. Solar-Fit is a Tesla Powerwall Certified Installer. We are ranked one of America’s Top Solar Contractors by Solar Power World. For more information, visit www.solar-fit.com.
- About Race To Stop Suicide: Founded by Daniel and Randy Dye, this nationally recognized nonprofit focuses on raising awareness and breaking down the stigma surrounding suicide. The organization offers introductory educational material, including signs to watch for and guidelines for engaging with family and friends who may be at risk. One of its key initiatives is to make critical resources easily accessible, such as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and the 988 emergency number. For further details, visit www.racetostopsuicide.com.
- Chassis History/Info: Dye and the No. 43 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 130 at Talladega. Used as the team's backup truck earlier this year at Daytona, it has not seen any laps of competition yet. The truck's first lap on any racetrack will be made in qualifying on Saturday morning.
- Bristol Recap: After qualifying 16th in the last race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Daniel and the No. 43 Champion Container team finished in the 21st position. Citing the difficulty to pass, Dye appeared to be trapped deep in the pack despite the crew making adjustments to improve on his handling. Daniel currently is placed in 18th for the drivers points standings.
- What If?: Last year, in the first time that Dye competed at Talladega Superspeedway, he came ever-so-close to scoring his second ARCA Menards Series victory. Having positioned himself in a great spot to make a move, it appeared that everything had lined up in his favor. On the white flag lap, Daniel took the lead of the race for a brief moment in turns 1-2, but an untimely block saw him spinning down the backstretch, resulting in a 17th place finish. He looks back on this race as one of the toughest moments of his 2022 championship run, where he finished runner up to Nick Sanchez by only 14 points. A good result in the Truck Series race has been high on his list of races that he would like to perform well at.
- Crew Chief's Home Race: Blake Bainbridge often looks forward to returning to Talladega because of how close the racetrack is to his hometown. Bainbridge was born in nearby Hueytown, Alabama, which is less than one hour away from the site of Saturday's race. Hueytown has been well-known for its crop of NASCAR legends that call it home, including 'Alabama Gang' members Bobby Allison, Donnie Allison, Davey Allison, Neil Bonnett, and Red Farmer, among others.
- Bainbridge at Talladega: Blake has called two races in his career as a crew chief, including one NASCAR Xfinity Series race in 2005 and more recently, an ARCA Menards Series race in 2020. The ARCA race resulted in the better finish of his two starts, where Taylor Gray started eighth and finished 13th. This weekend will be Bainbridge's first Truck Series start at Talladega.
- Xfinity Series Debut: Though the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series was off last weekend, Daniel Dye made the trek to Texas Motor Speedway where he made the first NASCAR Xfinity Series start of his young career. Driving the No. 44 Champion Container Chevrolet for Alpha Prime Racing, Dye first needed to qualify his way into the show, which he had no issues in doing so - starting in the 26th position. Having narrowly avoided several moments of chaos directly in front of him, Daniel kept his car clean all race long. Despite a late-race spin, Dye never put a foot wrong all day in Texas, bringing the car home in 17th place. His finish tied APR's best result of the season, which was ironically delivered by his GMS teammate, Rajah Caruth.
- From The Driver's Seat: You were so close on winning here last year in the ARCA Menards Series race, so does that give you any added confidence to return here in a truck?
“I’m looking forward to getting back to Talladega in a different vehicle than I had there last time. We had good speed there with GMS last year and got towards the front of the pack. I was close to having a shot to win the race before I made a mistake that took us out of contention. But I definitely learned a lot in the two super speedway races I ran last year in the ARCA car and the one at Daytona this year in a truck. I’m hoping to use all the things I learned in those three races and have ourselves a good finish. We are still looking for our first top-10 of the year, and Talladega presents itself as an opportunity to either have a great day or an awful day. Hopefully we’ll be on the great side this time.”
GMS Racing PR