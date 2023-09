Rackley W.A.R. has reached a decision to make a driver change for its No. 25 NASCAR Craftsman® Truck Series (NCTS) entry for the remaining three (3) events of the 2023 race season, including Talladega Superspeedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.

The team, in its third year as a full-time NCTS team, sponsored by Rackley Roofing Co, Inc. and W.A.R. Shocks, will release further details of the transaction once they are finalized.

Rackley W.A.R. PR