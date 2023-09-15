Chase Purdy Brings Bama Buggies Silverado Home Eighth at Bristol

Chase Purdy started Thursday’s UNOH 200 from third position following a strong qualifying effort earlier in the day. The Mississippi native was in contention for his second consecutive pole position until he was eclipsed but two of the last few trucks that went out in qualifying. Purdy struggled to find the right balance on the Bama Buggies Chevrolet early in the race as he dealt with a tight entry into the corners and a loose exit from that lack of grip through the center of the corners. After finishing 11th in the opening stage, he made his way back to finish eighth in Stage Two. In the final stage, Purdy used more lane discipline and was much more confident in his ability to run the bottom lane which allowed him to keep competitors behind him better than in the early stages. He would go on to finish eighth, registering his ninth top-10 finish of 2023.