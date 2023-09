· Corey Heim won Thursday night’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics and locked himself into the Championship 4 of the Truck Series playoffs. It was his third victory of 2023 and the fifth of his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career. Christian Eckes finished second, while Grant Enfinger, Carson Hocevar, and Taylor Gray rounded out the top five.

· There were Seven cautions for 44 laps and five lead changes among four drivers.