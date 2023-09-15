Bayley Currey – UNOH 200 Race Recap

Currey on Thursday’s Race at Bristol: “I’m proud of the way this team rebounded tonight,” said Bayley Currey. “Track position was so important because of how hard it was to pass, so starting at the rear of the field definitely left our work cut out for us. This whole Unishippers team never gave up and fought all race long. I think we had a better truck than 13th-place, but I’m proud of everyone’s effort.”



Race Recap: Curry and the No. 41 Unishippers team were forced to start shotgun on the field after a brake issue in practice forced the team to the garage for repairs. Unable to turn a qualifying lap due to the ongoing repairs, Currey started the 200-lap race at Bristol Motor Speedway in 36th-place. On a night where passing was tough and track position was king, Currey and the No. 41 team worked their way up to 13th before the night’s end.

Niece Motorsports PR